The Streak Continues: Reds Beat Cardinals 3-1 for Fourth Win in a Row
CINCINNATI — The Reds are streaking. Cincinnati beat St. Louis 3-1 on Monday to win their fourth-straight game.
Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. The Reds shut down St. Louis the rest of the way, giving up just five hits on the day.
Nick Lodolo got the start for Cincinnati after being activated from the injured list, allowing just one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He also had three strikeouts.
Jeimer Candelario tied the game 1-1 with a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning. The Reds took the lead for good in the second when Nick Martini scored on a Will Benson single. Jonathan India would score on an error later in the inning to give Cincinnati a 3-1 edge.
Fernando Cruz was dominant out of the bullpen, striking out five batters in 1 2/3 innings. He was perfect and the Reds' combination of Sam Moll and Lucas Sims followed suit.
Cincinnati has won four-straight games for the first time this season. They're 24-30 on the year and 7.5 games behind the Brewers in the National League Central Division.
Up Next
The Reds play the Cardinals on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET.
