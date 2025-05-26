Inside The Reds

"They Gave Me a Chance" - Former Red Jonathan India Reflects on Time With Reds

The Reds started a series with the Royals on Monday.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 24, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) throws to first base in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds started a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals on Monday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.

Before the game, Jim Day caught up with former Reds second baseman Jonathna India to reflect on his time as a Red.

"They gave me a chance," India told Jim Day. "That's all I asked for. They raised me. I definitely always think about the times I had with the Reds. I had very good moments with them. I went through the struggles with them and went through the great times with them. They made me into the player I am today."

The 28-year-old slashed .253/.352/.412 with 170 extra-base hits in 523 games with the Reds.

India has struggled so far this year with Kansas City, slashing just .226/.327/.299 with 11 extra-base hits in 47 games with the Royals.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

