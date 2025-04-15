"This is my Opening Day." - Reds Outfielder Austin Hays Excited to Help Contribute
When Austin Hays wasn't in the lineup for their exhibition game against the Dayton Dragons, Reds fans had a feeling it was injury-related.
A day later, Hays was put on the injured list with a left-calf strain. On Tuesday, the Reds activated him and he is in the lineup and batting fifth in Tuesday's matchup against the Seattle Mariners.
"I feel good," Hays told reporters pregame. "I am excited to be here and finally put on the Reds uniform. This is like my opening day. It's cool it's on Jackie Robinson Day."
"After that last game of spring training, I was feeling so good," Hays continued. "Then, the calf thing popped up so I had to delay it a little bit longer. It was a short period of time and I am excited to be back with the guys."
Hays had a great spring spring training, slashing .310/.370/.690 with eight extra-base hits in 16 games.
He is looking to carry that over into the regular season.
"I was able to build some momentum early in camp. My swing was in a good place. I was doing a good job being on time with the fastball and swinging at good pitches to hit. I got some rehab games in and I felt really good in my rehab games."
The Reds are hoping Hays can be a key contributor in the middle of their lineup.
You can listen to Hays's full interview below:
