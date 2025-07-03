Two Arizona Diamondbacks Pitchers Claim Reds Mound Doesn’t Meet MLB Standards
Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen recently went on the popular sports podcast, Pardon My Take, and claimed that the mound at Great American Ball Park is lower than most and does not meet Major League Baseball's regulations. appeared on the popular sports podcast Pardon My Take
The duo was asked where their least favorite place to pitch was.
"Cincinnati is tough," Kelly said. "Cincinnati is brutal. The ball flies and I know they are supposed to have regulations on how high the mound is, but whatever they are doing, they're cheating for sure."
Gallen chimed in and agreed.
"That mound is so flat," Gallen said. "You can notice it from the dugout."
"The pitcher's plate must be a 24-inch by 6-inch slab of whitened rubber that is 10 inches above the level of home plate and 60 feet, 6 inches away from the back point of home plate," according to MLB.com. "It is placed 18 inches behind the center of the mound -- which is erected within an 18-foot diameter circle -- and surrounded by a level area that is 5 feet by 34 inches. The slope of the pitcher's mound begins 6 inches in front of the pitcher's plate and must gradually decrease by 1 inch every foot for 6 feet in the direction of home plate."
Accusing the Reds of cheating is quite the take from the pair of pitchers. You can watch the clip below:
