Two Cincinnati Reds Players Make List of MLB's Top Trade Deadline Candidates
CINCINNATI — Could the Reds part ways with two of their key pitchers ahead of July's trade deadline?
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan wrote about the top 50 trade candidates and two members of the Reds' roster made the list: Nick Martinez and Emilio Pagan.
Pagan was 46th on the list. The rankings were based on the value they'd bring in a trade. Martinez was 29th on the list.
"Martinez took the qualifying offer of $21.05 million and might have a bigger market this winter after pitching almost exclusively as a starter," they wrote. "He'll turn 35 years old later this season and looks like a fourth starter now."
They mentioned the Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays as the best fits for Martinez.
The MLB trade deadline is July 31 at 6 p.m. ET. Check out the entire article here.
