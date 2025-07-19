Veteran Pitcher Signs with Cardinals After Opting Out of Reds Deal
Veteran pitcher Aaron Wilkerson signed a minor league deal with the St. Louis Cardinals after recently opting out of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds.
had a 4.17 ERA over 18 starts with Triple-A Louisville to go along with 78 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.06 in 95 innings.
The 36-year-old made 14 appearances in the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2017-2019 and had an ERA of 6.88 during that time.
Wilkerson pitched decent enough with the Louisville Bats this season, but still had a couple of pitchers ahead of him to get to the big leagues.
The veteran signed a minor league contract with the Reds back in January.
