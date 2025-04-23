Watch: Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Discusses 5-2 Win vs Miami Marlins
The Reds desperately needed a win on Wednesday afternoon to avoid being swept by the Marlins.
They won 5-2 behind a fantastic starting pitching performance from Brady Singer and timely hitting by catcher Austin Wynns.
"Brady Singer was so good," Francona told Jim Day postgame. "He got to a point where he was at 88 pitches, he was kind of politicking to go back out. I hate to bring someone in a dirty inning. The way he pitched, I thought let's give Gibaut a clean inning."
Wynns became just the fifth Cincinnati Reds player since 1900 to record nine or more hits in any two-game span.
"What these two catchers have done has been above and beyond," Francona continued.
Elly De La Cruz gave the Reds an insurance run when he scored from third on a weak groundball by Jeimer Candelario. It was his speed and a fantastic slide that allowed him to score.
"When Elly scored on that run, there are two guys I think that score on that in all of baseball. The other one is Mookie Betts."
You can watch Francona's full postgame interview below:
