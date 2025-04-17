Inside The Reds

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Veteran Spencer Steer Tests Shoulder in Pregame Workout

This is a good sign.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Spencer Steer (7) reacts after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
John Hefti-Imagn Images
Spencer Steer has been dealing with a shoulder injury that has limited him to just hitting since the beginning of spring training.

He has been on a throwing program and before Thursday's finale against the Seattle Mariners, Steer was going through an "intense" workout to see how his shoulder handles it.

If his shoulder recovers from the workout, there is a chance the Reds could start playing Steer at first base relatively soon.

The 27-year-old has struggled at the plate, slashing just .120/.185/.220 with three extra-base hits in 14 games as the designated hitter.

You can watch Steer making some throws before Thursday's game below:

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

