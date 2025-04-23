Watch: Elly De La Cruz Discusses Best Defensive Play, the Reds Home Run Celebration, and More
Cincinnati Red superstar Elly De La Cruz joined MLB Network's Intentional Talk on Tuesday to discuss the team's home run celebration, spending time with fans in the Dominican Republic during winter ball, his best defensive play, and more.
De La Cruz made a fantastic diving catch against the Orioles over the weekend. He was asked if that was the best defensive play he's ever made.
"It's one of them," De La Cruz said. "I have a couple."
The Reds are celebrating their home runs with a money machine in the dugout this season.
"I don't think it's real money," De La Cruz joked. "The idea was either Martinez's or Suter's. One of those guys. I love that celebration."
De La Cruz went viral over the offseason when he wore his full All-Star uniform while playing a backyard baseball game in the Dominican Republic.
"They (the kids) loved it. It wasn't winter ball. It was a game we created by ourselves. We do that all the time back in DR. I just wore it because I had it at home. The kids, they love it."
You can watch De La Cruz's full interview below:
