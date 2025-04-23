Inside The Reds

Watch: Elly De La Cruz Discusses Best Defensive Play, the Reds Home Run Celebration, and More

The Reds' superstar has five home runs this season.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) makes a diving catch to retire Miami Marlins first baseman Eric Wagaman (not pictured) during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) makes a diving catch to retire Miami Marlins first baseman Eric Wagaman (not pictured) during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Red superstar Elly De La Cruz joined MLB Network's Intentional Talk on Tuesday to discuss the team's home run celebration, spending time with fans in the Dominican Republic during winter ball, his best defensive play, and more.

De La Cruz made a fantastic diving catch against the Orioles over the weekend. He was asked if that was the best defensive play he's ever made.

"It's one of them," De La Cruz said. "I have a couple."

The Reds are celebrating their home runs with a money machine in the dugout this season.

"I don't think it's real money," De La Cruz joked. "The idea was either Martinez's or Suter's. One of those guys. I love that celebration."

De La Cruz went viral over the offseason when he wore his full All-Star uniform while playing a backyard baseball game in the Dominican Republic.

"They (the kids) loved it. It wasn't winter ball. It was a game we created by ourselves. We do that all the time back in DR. I just wore it because I had it at home. The kids, they love it."

You can watch De La Cruz's full interview below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News