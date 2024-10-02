Inside The Reds

Watch: Former Reds Outfielder Jesse Winker Exchanges Words with Willy Adames

This was crazy!

Greg Kuffner

Sep 4, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Jesse Winker (3) reacts after hitting a grand slam home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Jesse Winker (3) reacts after hitting a grand slam home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Former Reds outfielder Jesse Winker hit a game-tying triple in the second inning of Tuesday's playoff game between the Mets and Brewers.

While rounding the bases, he had some words for Brewers infielder Willy Adames.

The two players exchanged words once Winker reached third base. The Mets won the game 8-4.

Winker was with the Reds from 2017-2021. He spent last season in Milwaukee.

Watch the full exchange below:

