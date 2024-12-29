Inside The Reds

Watch: Joey Votto Discusses HILARIOUS Moment Between Him and Roy Halladay

Halladay threw a no hitter against the Reds in the 2010 NLDS.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) doubles in the fifth inning, scoring Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton (6) (not pictured) during the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) doubles in the fifth inning, scoring Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton (6) (not pictured) during the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. / The Enquirer/Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Roy Halladay threw a no hitter against the Reds in the 2010 NLDS. Joey Votto recalled a funny moment between himself and the late Hallday at the 2011 All-Star Game.

"I need to like throw him off in such a way that maybe he gets rattled and hits me," Votto said. "I get in the box and as Roy gets on the mound, I call timeout. I take a pitch or two and then I call timeout again.

"I ended up making an out that at bat and next year at the All-Star Game, he said hey remember when you called timeout twice during that at bat? I wanted to kill you. If I could have, I would have walked to home plate and choked you to death."

Halladay passed away in 2017.

Watch the clip below:

