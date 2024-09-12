Inside The Reds

Watch: Reds Broadcaster Makes Hilarious Comment About Cardinals Player Luken Baker

This is funny!

Greg Kuffner

In this story:

Anyone who regularly listens to the Reds on the radio or tunes in when Jeff Brantley (The Cowboy) is announcing knows he enjoys his food.

When 6-4, 285-pound Luken Baker stepped to the plate on Wednesday night, Brantley made a hilarious comment about the Cardinals first baseman.

"Here's the lumberjack," Brantley. "I would love to be able to sit down with the fella and eat some biscuits and gravy together because I guarantee ya he can put em down."

Watch the full clip below:

