Watch: Reds Legend Explains How He Tore His Hamstring in At-Bat With Savannah Bananas
Cincinnati Reds legend Sean Casey got an at-bat with the Savannah Bananas on Friday at Great American Ball Park, but it ended poorly.
After a four-pitch walk, Casey rounded first hard when the ball went to the backstop, but quickly put on the brakes before heading back to first. When he stopped, Casey appeared to grab at his hamstring before a pinch-runner entered the game for the former first baseman.
"You know how sometimes you're like, oh man, that hurt," Casey said on The Mayor's Office podcast. "I was like I am not hurt, I am injured."
Casey went on to say he went on to call Dr. Timothy Kremchek and Kremchek invited him over to his house to have pancakes and check out his hamstring. Within 10 minutes, Kremchek told Casey he needed to get an MRI.
"Torn off the bones," Casey said. "Going to need surgery on Thursday."
We are sending our best wishes to Casey on his surgery!
You can watch the full clip below:
