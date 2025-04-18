Watch: Reds Manager Terry Francona Discusses Defensive Miscues in Loss to Mariners
The Cincinnati Reds had four errors in Thursday's 11-7 loss against the Seattle Mariners. It was a defensive performance to forget.
"We made a lot of mistakes," Reds manager Terry Francona said postgame. "I thought we played with a lot of heart, which is good, but we made too many mistakes to win a game like that today."
The Reds are 7-2 this season when they do not commit an error and 2-8 when they commit at least one error.
"There were some plays that weren't errors that didn't get made," Francona continued. "We made it really tough on Singer early on. He didn't have his best fastball today, but we prolonged that inning, which probably cost him an inning too. There are a lot more that goes into it than just the errors that are on the board."
Elly De La Cruz had two errors on Thursday, but Francona isn't worried about the Reds' superstar.
"He didn't make some plays today. I think every play is different. We talk about flushing it, go back, learn from it and then move on...This kid is into the game all nine innings. When he's not hitting, he is rooting for whoever is hitting. He cares."
The Reds take on the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a three-game series on Friday at 7:05 ET.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast