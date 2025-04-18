Watch: Reds Manager Terry Francona Discusses Defensive Miscues in Loss to Mariners

Inside The Reds

A tough day defensively.

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) walks to the mound to relieve Brady Singer in the fifth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Seattle Mariners at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The Mariners beat the Reds, 11-7, in 10 innings.
The Cincinnati Reds had four errors in Thursday's 11-7 loss against the Seattle Mariners. It was a defensive performance to forget.

"We made a lot of mistakes," Reds manager Terry Francona said postgame. "I thought we played with a lot of heart, which is good, but we made too many mistakes to win a game like that today."

The Reds are 7-2 this season when they do not commit an error and 2-8 when they commit at least one error.

"There were some plays that weren't errors that didn't get made," Francona continued. "We made it really tough on Singer early on. He didn't have his best fastball today, but we prolonged that inning, which probably cost him an inning too. There are a lot more that goes into it than just the errors that are on the board."

Elly De La Cruz had two errors on Thursday, but Francona isn't worried about the Reds' superstar.

"He didn't make some plays today. I think every play is different. We talk about flushing it, go back, learn from it and then move on...This kid is into the game all nine innings. When he's not hitting, he is rooting for whoever is hitting. He cares."

The Reds take on the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a three-game series on Friday at 7:05 ET.

