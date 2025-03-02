Inside The Reds

Watch: Reds' Outfielders Hit Back-to-Back Home Runs

This is awesome!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (27) hits a 3-run home run in the fifth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (27) hits a 3-run home run in the fifth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In the fourth inning of today's spring training game against the Cubs, Reds' outfielders Jake Fraley and Blake Dunn hit back-to-back home runs to give the Reds a 5-1 lead.

Fraley hit just five home runs in the 2024 season in his 350 at-bats. The Reds are hoping Fraley's power numbers get back to normal this year.

Dunn had one home run in his 26 at-bats last year with Cincinnati.

See both home runs below:

Greg Kuffner
