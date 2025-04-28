Inside The Reds

Watch: Terry Francona, Gavin Lux and Others React to Reds Win Over Rockies

The Reds have won four straight games.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 22, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) watches the game against the Miami Marlins from the dugout during the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Apr 22, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) watches the game against the Miami Marlins from the dugout during the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies on Sunday 8-1, completing the series sweep.

The Reds had 14 hits and five players had a multiple-hit game.

Nick Lodolo threw seven scoreless innings to lower is ERA to 2.25 on the season.

Hear what Terry Francona, Gavin Lux, and Noelvi Marte had to say after their fourth straight victory below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

