Watch: Terry Francona, Nick Martinez and Others React to Reds Fifth Straight Win

The Reds beat the Cardinals 3-1 on Monday.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, April 28, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, April 28, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds won their fifth straight game on Monday night when they beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1.

Nick Martinez had his second straight good start on the mound and lowered his ERA to 4.68.

Gavin Lux and Elly De La Cruz extended their hitting streaks to 12 games and Noelvi Marte reached base three times.

Despite going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, three runs would prove enough for the Cincinnati offense.

Terry Francona, Gavin Lux, and Nick Martinez spoke to the media after the game. You can watch all three interviews below:

Published
