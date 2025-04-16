"We Got Two Good Players Back" - Reds Manager Terry Francona on Austin Hays and Matt McLain’s Impact in Reds’ Win
in some ways, it felt like a win that the Cincinnati Reds rolled into Tuesday's game against the Mariners with an 8-8 record, considering how bad their offense has been.
Heading into Tuesday, their offense ranked near the bottom of the league in multiple key offensive categories.
However, on Tuesday, Matt McLain and Austin Hays were both activated from the injured list and both were back in the lineup on Tuesday night.
"We got two good players back," Reds Manager Terry Francona said. "They are going to help in a lot of ways."
It didn't take long for the duo to have an impact.
McLain reached base three times with three walks. Meanwhile, Hays had two hits, including a three-run go-ahead home run in the fifth inning.
"I was just trying to get a pitch over the plate and put a good swing on it," Hays told Jim Day postgame. "We had two guys in scoring position there. First base was open. I was just trying to make him throw a strike and I got barely enough.
The Reds clearly felt his absence, but getting Hays back in the lineup should provide a much-needed spark.
"Yeah, we missed him," Francona said. "It doesn't always work that quickly when a guy comes back. He's such a professional."
You can watch Austin Hays's full postgame interview with Jim Day below:
