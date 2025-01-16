Inside The Reds

Will Elly De La Cruz Sign a Long-Term Contract With the Reds? Reds Broadcaster Tommy Thrall Weighs In

De La Cruz is set to become a free agent after the 2029 season.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 24, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) throws to first base in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Reds broadcaster Tommy Thrall shared his thoughts on Elly De La Cruz's future in Cincinnati

"I think we all want to see that happen," Krall told Elliot Reiring. "I am sure there is nobody who wants to see that happen more than Nick Krall. If something happens in the game to where the economic situation changed drastically between now and Elly's free agency, then there's a chance."

So will it get done?

"Realistically, I don't necessarily see it happening," Thrall said. "Maybe I'll be wrong and I hope that I am, but given who is agent is and how his agent operates, it's going to be tough."

De La Cruz led the Reds with 25 home runs in the 2024 season and is set to become a free agent after the 2029 season.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

