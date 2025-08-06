Zack Littell Makes Club History in First Start With Cincinnati Reds
Newly acquired Cincinnati Reds pitcher Zack Littell said he was nervous before Tuesday's start against the Cubs because it was the first time he had even been traded with expectations to perform.
After allowing the first two runners to reach base, Littell struck out the next three batters he faced.
The veteran became just the fifth Red in the last 125 years to throw seven or more innings, allow one earned run or fewer, and struck out eight or more batters in his debut with the team.
Littell likes this team's chances down the stretch.
"This club has a special energy to it," he continued. "It's an extremely tight group I can tell already. Really full of awesome guys. Everybody has been incredible. That's a big key to good teams...The energy is high in the dugout all the time. It's been really awesome."
The Reds will go for the sweep of the Cubs on Wednesday at 2:20 ET.
The Reds are 60-54 and three games back of both the second and third National League Wild Card spots.
You can see the full post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast