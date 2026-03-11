Former Big League Catcher Warns Reds About Impact of Losing Hunter Greene

The Reds announced on Tuesday that Hunter Greene would be out until at least July due to a procedure on his elbow to get bone spurs removed.

Andrew Abbott will start on Opening Day for the Reds.

Reactions were all over the place on social media on Tuesday. Former MLB catcher Erik Kratz thinks this is a massive blow to the Reds.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

"They're not losing depth," Kratz said on Foul Territory. "They're losing their No. 1 guy...You take Hunter Greene out of that mix for longer than he missed last year, I think he missed eight starts last year. You're looking at half of his starts this year. That is tough. It puts a lot of pressure on Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns to step up and give you quality innings right out of the jump."

"With Hunter Greene out, this is massive for the Reds."

Kratz isn't saying anything Reds fans don't already know. Losing Greene for half the season is a big deal. He is right in saying Lowder and Burns will have to step up. However, there is a reason both of those guys are former top 10 draft picks.

The Reds have felt confident about their pitching depth all offseason long. One injury doesn’t suddenly change that.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast