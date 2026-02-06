Former Reds Star Yasiel Puig Found Guilty on Multiple Federal Charges

CINCINNATI — Former Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig was found guilty on two federal charges on Friday. He was convicted of making false statements to investigators and obstructing justice.

Puig, a one-time MLB All-Star, faces a sentence of up to 20 years. He'll be sentenced on May 26.

The 35-year-old was convicted based on statements he made during a 2022 interview related to a sports gambling.

The interview was voluntary according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. Prosecutors said Puig misled investigators, and provided 'audio of Puig saying that he’d declined to cooperate with prosecutors during the meeting in question.'"

Puig played for the Reds during the 2019 season after they acquired him in a trade with the Dodgers. He posted a .252/.302/.475 slash line with 22 home runs and 61 home runs in 100 games. Cincinnati traded Puig to Cleveland in package that brought Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati.

Puig finished the season with the Guardians and hasn't played in Major League Baseball since that season. He's spent time playing overseas in recent years.

Check out the full breakdown from Blum here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:







How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram