Inside The Reds

LOOK: Cincinnati Reds Announce 50/50 Raffle and Major Giveaways Ahead of Opening Day

Fans can win prizes before and on Opening Day while helping to benefit the Reds Community Fund.

Alex Frank

Reds fans get the crowd pumped up during the 105th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, Thursday, March 28, 2024. The Reds were playing the Washington Nationals for their home opener at Great American Ballpark.
Reds fans get the crowd pumped up during the 105th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, Thursday, March 28, 2024. The Reds were playing the Washington Nationals for their home opener at Great American Ballpark. / Liz Dufour/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI -- The Reds 50/50 Raffle is officially live with its Opening Day Raffle with a $100,000 Jackpot.

In addition, there are 10 Early Bird Prizes fans can win leading up to Opening Day.

Those Early Bird prizes start next week.

Fans can win an autographed photo of Spencer Steer on Tuesday, March 4. Then on Friday March 7, fans can win the opportunity to deliver the game ball at a Reds home game in April.

The next week offers more prizes. Fans will get a chance to win an autographed photo of Reds second baseman Matt McClain on March 11. They'll also get the opportunity to be an Honorary Captain at a Reds home game in April on Friday, March 14.

Fans can win an autographed jersey of Christian Encarnacion-Strand on March 18. Reds fans can win the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at an April Reds home game on March 21.

There are prizes each of the three days leading up to Opening Day.

On Monday, March 24th, fans can win an autographed baseball of Reds right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene. The next day, four tickets to Opening Day are up for grabs.

Wednesday, March 26th, is an opportunity to win an autographed jersey of Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz. Then on Opening Day, fans can win an autographed jersey of Reds outfielder T.J. Friedl.

When fans play online Reds5050.com, they will also benefit the Reds Community Fund.

Opening Day is now less than one month away on Thursday, March 27th when the Reds take on the San Francisco Giants.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Alex Frank
ALEX FRANK

Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.

Home/Schedule