LOOK: Cincinnati Reds Announce 50/50 Raffle and Major Giveaways Ahead of Opening Day
CINCINNATI -- The Reds 50/50 Raffle is officially live with its Opening Day Raffle with a $100,000 Jackpot.
In addition, there are 10 Early Bird Prizes fans can win leading up to Opening Day.
Those Early Bird prizes start next week.
Fans can win an autographed photo of Spencer Steer on Tuesday, March 4. Then on Friday March 7, fans can win the opportunity to deliver the game ball at a Reds home game in April.
The next week offers more prizes. Fans will get a chance to win an autographed photo of Reds second baseman Matt McClain on March 11. They'll also get the opportunity to be an Honorary Captain at a Reds home game in April on Friday, March 14.
Fans can win an autographed jersey of Christian Encarnacion-Strand on March 18. Reds fans can win the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at an April Reds home game on March 21.
There are prizes each of the three days leading up to Opening Day.
On Monday, March 24th, fans can win an autographed baseball of Reds right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene. The next day, four tickets to Opening Day are up for grabs.
Wednesday, March 26th, is an opportunity to win an autographed jersey of Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz. Then on Opening Day, fans can win an autographed jersey of Reds outfielder T.J. Friedl.
When fans play online Reds5050.com, they will also benefit the Reds Community Fund.
Opening Day is now less than one month away on Thursday, March 27th when the Reds take on the San Francisco Giants.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast