LOOK: Snoop Dogg Performing Concert After Cincinnati Reds Game This Summer

This should be a fun Monday night in Cincinnati.

Alex Frank

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Snoop Dogg performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Snoop Dogg performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
If Snoop Dogg hasn't had Skyline Chili or Graeter's ice cream yet, he won't have to wait too much longer.

The rap legend and cultural icon will be performing a postgame concert at Great American Ball Park on Monday, August 11th. It will be after the Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies that night with a 6:10 p.m. scheduled first pitch.

Snoop Dogg will be performing a selection of his greatest hits that brings his West Coast hip-hop and electrifying stage presence, and fans who have a ticket to the game that night can stay for his postgame concert.

Reds fans who want to be guaranteed an up-close view of Snoop Dogg's postgame concert from the field can purchase a special Snoop Dogg Pit Field Package.

The package includes a ticket to the Reds-Phillies game that night and a field pass for the postgame concert.

For more information about the concert, go here.

Alex Frank
