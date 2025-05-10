Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Activate Newest Addition, Place Veteran Outfielder on Injured List

The Reds have lost six of their last seven games.

Greg Kuffner

El Paso infielder Connor Joe (9) hits a single during the home opener Minor League baseball game between the Oklahoma City Comets and the El Paso Chihuahuas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
El Paso infielder Connor Joe (9) hits a single during the home opener Minor League baseball game between the Oklahoma City Comets and the El Paso Chihuahuas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
The Cincinnati Reds added utility man Connor Joe to the active roster on Saturday and placed outfielder Jake Fraley with left calf tenderness.

The Reds traded for Joe on Friday night. They sent 25-year-old relief pitcher Andrew Moore to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Joe.

Joe can play both the infield and outfield and has been above average against left-handed pitching throughout his career.

"He's a guy that can play first and the outfield," Reds manager Terry Francona told reporters on Friday. He's kind of a veteran bat that has a good reputation. I've always kind of liked him. I am thrilled we picked him up."

The 32-year-old slashed .267/.405/.350 in 16 games for the Padres Triple-A team.

You can see the full announcement below.

Published
