Cincinnati Reds Activate Veteran Pitcher, Option Rookie to Triple-A Louisville

The Reds are 54-50 on the season.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Scott Barlow (58) throws a pitch in the sixth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres, Sunday, June 29, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Reds activated relief pitcher Scott Barlow from the paternity list on Saturday and sent rookie right-hander Luis Mey back down to Triple-A Louisville.

Barlow, who went on the paternity list on Friday, missed just one game.

The 32-year-old is having a great season for Cincinnati with a 3.63 ERA in 49 games. Mey, who did not get in Friday's game against the Rays had a 4.40 ERA in 15 games with the Reds this season.

The Reds used five pitchers in Friday's win. After Nick Martinez tossed five innings, Lyon Richardson, Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan, and Emilio Pagan all threw a scoreless inning.

