Cincinnati Reds Call Up Top Prospect, Send Outfielder on Rehab Assignment
The Reds called up top prospect Chase Burns from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. In a corresponding roster move, they optioned Yosver Zulueta to Louisville. They also sent outfielder Austin Hays on a rehab assignment with Double-A Chattanooga.
Burns has made 13 starts over High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A this season. The 2024 second overall pick has been nothing, but dominant. He is 7-3 with a 1.77 ERA, a 0.77 WHIP, and 89 strikeouts over 66 innings. He has walked just 13 batters.
Burns is set to make his Major League debut on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park against the New York Yankees.
Hays is hitting .303 with six home runs in 31 games for Cincinnati this season and the Reds are excited to get him back into the lineup. There is a chance he could be ready by Friday.
You can see the Reds' full post below:
