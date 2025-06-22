Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Series Finale vs St. Louis Cardinals

The Reds made the moves on Sunday morning.

James Rapien

Apr 18, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) celebrates with third base coach J.R. House (56) after a home run during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) celebrates with third base coach J.R. House (56) after a home run during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Reds made a flurry of roster moves on Sunday ahead of their series finale against the Cardinals.

Jeimer Candelario returned from his rehab assignment in Triple-A. He hasn't played since April 27 due to a spine injury.

The Reds also recalled outfielder Rece Hinds and right-handed pitcher Yosver Zulueta. Garrett Hampson was designated for assignment and Chase Petty was optioned to Triple-A.

Cincinnati is 39-38 on the season. They're hoping to avoid getting swept by the Cardinals on Sunday.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

feed

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/Transactions