Cincinnati Reds Make Roster Move Ahead of Suspended Speedway Classic Game Sunday
With the Speedway Classic being suspended in the first inning, teams are each given an extra player for the remainder of the game. The Reds have added their extra player at the expense of an outfielder.
The Reds appointed right handed pitcher Lyon Richardson as the additional player for Sunday, optioning down Will Benson to Triple-A Louisville.
The Reds bullpen is gassed. Emilio Pagan said it best after the Reds' win on Friday afternoon. "That was a grind. Pretty much running on fumes there today."
Will Benson being demoted is the move that seems most questionable. He has nine home runs this season and has been the deciding factor in a few games this season offensively with an outfield that lacks power. He is batting .224 with a .694 OPS and 32 RBIs this season.
Lyon Richardson was sent down on Saturday to make room for the recent trade acquisitions. Richardson is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA, but can provide multiple innings out of the bullpen.
The game will resume at 1 p.m. Eastern on FOX. The Reds lead 1-0 with two runners on, two outs, and Miguel Andujar scheduled to bat.
