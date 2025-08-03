Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Make Roster Move Ahead of Suspended Speedway Classic Game Sunday

The Reds need bullpen help

Ricky Logan

Aug 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (30) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
With the Speedway Classic being suspended in the first inning, teams are each given an extra player for the remainder of the game. The Reds have added their extra player at the expense of an outfielder.

The Reds appointed right handed pitcher Lyon Richardson as the additional player for Sunday, optioning down Will Benson to Triple-A Louisville.

The Reds bullpen is gassed. Emilio Pagan said it best after the Reds' win on Friday afternoon. "That was a grind. Pretty much running on fumes there today."

Will Benson being demoted is the move that seems most questionable. He has nine home runs this season and has been the deciding factor in a few games this season offensively with an outfield that lacks power. He is batting .224 with a .694 OPS and 32 RBIs this season.

Lyon Richardson was sent down on Saturday to make room for the recent trade acquisitions. Richardson is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA, but can provide multiple innings out of the bullpen.

The game will resume at 1 p.m. Eastern on FOX. The Reds lead 1-0 with two runners on, two outs, and Miguel Andujar scheduled to bat.

Published
Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

