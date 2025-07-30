Cincinnati Reds Make Roster Move Following Ke'Bryan Hayes Trade
With the subtraction of relief pitcher Trevor Rogers, the Cincinnati Reds have made subsequent roster moves to fill out the roster.
Just minutes after finalizing their trade for Ke'Bryan Hayes, the Reds promoted Luis Mey to the big leagues.
Mey was called up on July 25th when Scott Barlow was placed on paternity leave and was sent back down the following day. In 26 games in Triple-A, Mey is 2-3 with a 2.84 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. In July, Mey has a 1.82 ERA in 6 1/3 innings, allowing four walks with nine strikeouts.
In 15 games in Cincinnati, Mey is 1-0 with a 4,40 ERA with 15 strikeouts and 10 walks in 14 1/3 innings. If Mey can gain command of his pitches, he could be a dominant reliever.
