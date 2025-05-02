Cincinnati Reds Place Hot-Hitting Outfielder on Injured List, Activate Veteran Catcher
The Cincinnati Reds placed outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a left hamstring strain and activated catcher Tyler Stephenson.
Stephenson has missed the entire season thus far with a left oblique strain. He appeared in eight games for Triple-A Louisville on his rehab assignment and went 3-28 at the plate with a double and a home run.
The 28-year-old slashed .258/.338/.444 with 46 extra-base-hits over 138 games in 2024.
Hays has been one of Cincinnati's best hitters. The 29-year-old is slashing .365/.431/.712 in 13 games with the Reds this season. This will be his second stint on the injured list. The outfielder started the season on the injured list with a left calf strain.
Stephenson should bring some consistency to the Cincinnati offense, but the Reds will certainly miss Hays's pop in the middle of the order.
The Reds host the Washington Nationals in game one of a three-game series on Friday night at 6:10 ET at Great American Ball Park.
You can see the full announcement below:
