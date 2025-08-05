Cincinnati Reds Place Starting Pitcher on Injured List, Call up Familiar Face
The Cincinnati Reds placed starting pitcher Nick Lodolo on the injured list on Tuesday afternoon and recalled right-handed pitcher Yosver Zulueta from Triple-A Louisville.
Lodolo left Monday night's game in the second inning when he saw a blister starting to form.
"It really kind of just came up," Lodolo said. "The pitch to Castro, I struck him out, didn't feel anything. I threw a slider to Turner and with felt like the skin ripped on my finger. When I looked down, there was a bubble under there and a whole bunch of fluid. Before I throw another pitch and rip it, I thought it was best to stop because I've done that in the past and it takes a lot longer to heal."
The left-hander has been having the best season of his career. He is 8-6 with a 3.05 ERA with 124 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings.
You can see the full announcement below:
