Cincinnati Reds Sign Shortstop Bryson Brigman to Minor League Deal
The Cincinnati Reds have signed shortstop Bryson Brigman to a minor league deal according to the team's transaction log.
The 29-year-old slashed .334/.383/.474 with 30 extra-base hits in Triple-A Reno last season and won the Pacific Coast League batting title.
“I definitely need to pick a place where I have the best chance to get to the big leagues,” Brigman told MILB.com's Archie Smith at the end of last season. “Obviously, I don’t want someone to (just) give it to me, but if I go out and win the batting (title), I’d like to get a debut from that.”
Over his eight minor league seasons, Brigman has slashed .275/.347/.365 with 179 extra-base hit and 93 stolen bases.
Brigman is a nice depth piece for the Reds farm system.
Brigman needed three hits on the last day of the season to win the batting title in 2024. In the ninth inning, he ripped a single to secure his third hit of the day.
You can read Archie Smith's full article on Brigman's career here.
