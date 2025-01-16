Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Sign Two Players to Minor League Deal

Levi Jordan and Austin Wynns both spent time with the Reds last season.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 29, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns (35) rounds third base to score off a ground rule double from second baseman Jonathan India (6) against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images
The Reds have re-signed catcher Austin Wynns and utilityman Levi Jordan on Thursday.

Wynns appeared in seven games for the Reds last season and hit .368 with four extra-base hits.

Jordan appeared in seven games for the Reds in 2024, going 1-10 with a double.

Wynns gives the Reds added depth in Triple-A Louisville after dealing catcher Alex Jackson to the Yankees in the trade for Jose Trevino.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

