Cincinnati Reds Trade Casey Legumina to Seattle Mariners for Cash Considerations

The Reds made the move on Monday afternoon.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Casey Legumina (65) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Oakland Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. The Oakland Athletics won 5-4.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Casey Legumina (65) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Oakland Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. The Oakland Athletics won 5-4. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Reds traded right-hander Casey Legumina to the Mariners for cash considerations on Monday afternoon. Legumina was designated for assignment last week.

The 27-year-old appeared in 17 games for the Reds over the past two seasons, posting a 6.95 ERA in 22 innings. He had 18 strikeouts and 11 walks over that span.

Published
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

