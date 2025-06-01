Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Veteran Wade Miley Opts Out of Contract to Become Free Agent

James Rapien

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Reds veteran Wade Miley opted out of his contract and is a free agent.

Manager Terry Francona shared the news on Sunday, making it clear that the Reds didn't have an open spot in the rotation for the veteran.

Miley has had an up-and-down season in the Reds' minor league system. He was recovering from Tommy John Surgery.

"It's been kind of frustrating. I am getting to a point now where I am throwing. The first eight months it was driving me nuts," Miley said in February. "It felt like retirement was knocking on the door. I'd have a good week and it would keep me motivated and then two bad weeks and ready to quit again. The last couple weeks have been good. I am looking forward to get back into a baseball setting."

Miley will get a chance to see what his options are outside of Cincinnati. Veteran arms are important to have and it wouldn't be shocking if multiple teams considered signing the 38-year-old.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

