Cincinnati Reds Veteran Wade Miley Opts Out of Contract to Become Free Agent
CINCINNATI — Reds veteran Wade Miley opted out of his contract and is a free agent.
Manager Terry Francona shared the news on Sunday, making it clear that the Reds didn't have an open spot in the rotation for the veteran.
Miley has had an up-and-down season in the Reds' minor league system. He was recovering from Tommy John Surgery.
"It's been kind of frustrating. I am getting to a point now where I am throwing. The first eight months it was driving me nuts," Miley said in February. "It felt like retirement was knocking on the door. I'd have a good week and it would keep me motivated and then two bad weeks and ready to quit again. The last couple weeks have been good. I am looking forward to get back into a baseball setting."
Miley will get a chance to see what his options are outside of Cincinnati. Veteran arms are important to have and it wouldn't be shocking if multiple teams considered signing the 38-year-old.
