Former Reds Outfielder Jake Fraley’s Daughter Rings Bell After Beating Cancer

On Thursday afternoon, Jake Fraley's wife, Angelica, shared a moment on Instagram that could bring tears to your eyes.

Their daughter, Avery, had blood work done at a Miami hospital and then she got to ring the bell, marking the end of her two-year battle with cancer.

"It's huge," Fraley told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times earlier this week. "It's been a couple years in the process, so just finally getting to a place where you know she's finally done, and we can kind of finally put that page behind us."

"It's such a blessing. I'm just thankful that the Lod's been with us through every step of the way. He's definitely had his hand on my daughter."

Fraley was with the Reds from 2022 to 2025 before being designated for assignment last August.

The outfielder was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays in the offseason and he's had a nice spring, slashing .357/.571/.500 with two extra-base hits and four walks.

Moments like the one in the video below are what make sports so special. Regardless of the team, fans, players, and coaches across all of Major League Baseball are all rooting for the Fraley family.

The best thing you’ll see today.



Jake Fraley’s daughter.



😢 pic.twitter.com/pUOVbmYsuu — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) March 12, 2026

