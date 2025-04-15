Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Showdown vs Mariners

The Reds announced the moves on Tuesday afternoon.

Greg Kuffner

Reds Matt McLain (9) scores a homerun during their game against the Texas Rangers on Monday March 31, 2025 at Great American Ball Park.
Reds Matt McLain (9) scores a homerun during their game against the Texas Rangers on Monday March 31, 2025 at Great American Ball Park. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds activated Austin Hays, Matt McLain, and Alexis Diaz from the injured list on Tuesday afternoon.

They optioned outfielder Jacob Hurtubise and infielder Noelvi Marte to Triple-A Louisville as the corresponding roster moves.

Getting McLain and Hays back should be a big boost for the Cincinnati offense, which ranks near the bottom of the league in several keys offensive categories.

McLain has appeared in eight games for the Reds this season, slashing .214/.290/.571 with four extra-base hits.

Hays has been on the injured list since the beginning of the season with a left calf strain, but had a spring spring training. The outfielder slashed .310/.370/.690 with eight extra-base hits in 16 games.

Alexis Diaz has also been on the injured list since the beginning of the season and has made five rehab appearances for Triple-A Louisville.

The Reds host the Mariners in game one of the series on Tuesday at 6:40 ET.

