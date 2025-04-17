Look: Cincinnati Reds Promote Familiar Face, Place Struggling Slugger on Injured List
The Cincinnati Reds recalled infielder Noelvi Marte from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday and placed Christian Encarnacion-Strand on the injured list with low back inflammation.
Marte slashed .316/.386/.474 in 10 games with Triple-A Louisville. When he was initially called up last week, he wasn't surprised.
"It wasn't a surprise to me," Marte said through a translator. "It was something I was expecting. I was expecting it to happen. I think it was the best thing that has happened to me in my career because I needed to set the ground, go back there and realize that I need to get back and do what I do."
Encarnacion-Strand has struggled this year, hitting just .158 with two home runs in 15 games.
The Reds play the Mariners in the series finale on Thursday at 12:40 ET. Marte is not in the lineup.
You can see the Reds' announcement below.
