Reds Announce Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Friday's Matchup vs Division Rival

Hunter Greene is back.

Greg Kuffner

May 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
After a day off on Thursday, the Reds announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of Friday's showdown against their National League Central rival, the Chicago Cubs.

Hunter Greene was activated from the 15-day injured list. Greene will make his ninth start of the season for Cincinnati on Friday night.

The 25-year-old is 4-2 with a 2.36 ERA, a WHIP of 0.81, and 61 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings.

Carson Spiers was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Rece Hinds, who didn't see much playing time, was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

Hinds was 3 for 19 with a double and two home runs in seven games with the Reds.

The Reds also signed utility player Garrett Hampson to a Major League Deal. Hampson played in 18 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season, slashing .167/.359/.167 with no extra-base hits and two stolen bases.

The Reds and Cubs will face off in game one of the series on Friday at 6:40 ET at Great American Ball Park.

