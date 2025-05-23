Reds Announce Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Friday's Matchup vs Division Rival
After a day off on Thursday, the Reds announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of Friday's showdown against their National League Central rival, the Chicago Cubs.
Hunter Greene was activated from the 15-day injured list. Greene will make his ninth start of the season for Cincinnati on Friday night.
The 25-year-old is 4-2 with a 2.36 ERA, a WHIP of 0.81, and 61 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings.
Carson Spiers was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Rece Hinds, who didn't see much playing time, was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.
Hinds was 3 for 19 with a double and two home runs in seven games with the Reds.
The Reds also signed utility player Garrett Hampson to a Major League Deal. Hampson played in 18 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season, slashing .167/.359/.167 with no extra-base hits and two stolen bases.
The Reds and Cubs will face off in game one of the series on Friday at 6:40 ET at Great American Ball Park.
