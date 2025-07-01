Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Call Up Two Pitchers, Including Familiar Face
The Cincinnati Reds made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday after their bullpen was forced to throw 7 2/3 innings in Monday's 13-6 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
They selected the contract of Sam Benschoter and recalled left-handed reliever Sam Moll from Triple-A Louisville.
As corresponding roster moves, they sent Joe La Sorsa and Connor Phillips back to Triple-A Louisville and transferred Noelvi Marte's rehab assignment to Triple-A from Double-A Chattanooga.
The Reds desperately need a strong left-handed reliever out of the bullpen and Sam Moll could provide that if he pitches like he did the last two seasons.
Moll has appeared in 76 games for Cincinnati over the last two seasons and has an ERA of just .280 over that time. He has struck out 61 in 64 2/3 innings.
He started the season on the injured list, but has really struggled to find his form since. Over the past couple of weeks, Moll has started to look like himself again in Louisville.
Phillips and La Sorsa both pitched for Cincinnati on Monday and the Reds needed fresh arms in the bullpen.
You can see the full announcement below.
