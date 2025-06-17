Inside The Reds

Reds Place Graham Ashcraft on Injured List, Call Up Familiar Face

A hit to the Reds' bullpen.

Greg Kuffner

May 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Graham Ashcraft (23) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
May 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Graham Ashcraft (23) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds placed pitcher Graham Ashcraft on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain and recalled Luis Mey from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Ashcraft has pitched in 29 games for the Reds this season and has an ERA of 4.19 to go along with 38 strikeouts and 14 walks in 34 1/3 innings.

Mey has appeared in 14 games for the Reds this season. The right-hander has a 4.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 innings.

Since being sent back down to Louisville, Mey has appeared in seven games and has given up just one earned run on five hits. He's struck out seven over 7 1/3 innings.

You can see the full announcement below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Transactions