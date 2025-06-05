Yankees Reliever Reacts to First Game Since Injury
Despite a 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees relief pitcher Fernando Cruz was all smiles the other night. Cruz, who returned to the mound after being placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, pitched an all-around solid eighth inning before being replaced in the ninth by Tim Hill.
While one of two hits Cruz gave up was a home run to Kyle Manzardo, extending the Guardians' lead to 4-0, the outing was relatively successful for Cruz, who otherwise struck out three batters.
After the game, in a video posted by SNY Yankees on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Cruz told reporters that he felt good about his performance.
“I feel amazing,” Cruz said, “Velocity was there, stuff was there, splitter feels amazing. Everything felt amazing out of my hand. It’s time to give the team what it needs. I’m ready. I’m good.”
Yankees manager Aaron Boone agreed, praising Cruz's splitter, which caused chaos for the Guardians, who swung nine times and whiffed five on the pitch type.
“I thought the stuff was really good,” Boone said. “I thought the fastball was good and tallied up three more of the worst swings I’ve seen off the forkball [splitter] or whatever.”
Cruz's return is all the more important now that reliever Luke Weaver is out for four to six weeks with a hamstring sprain. Weaver's performance as a closer has been dominant, boasting a 1.05 ERA with 24 strikeouts and seven walks in 25 2/3 innings pitched. The Yankees initially promoted Weaver to replace Devin Williams after a blown save against the Toronto Blue Jays in April. Now, Williams is back in the line up, but struggling, nearly blowing Tuesday night's win against Cleveland.
With Cruz back in the lineup, the Pinstripes have more options at closer, offering them more security until Weaver can make his return.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!