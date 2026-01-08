NL Contender Joins Yankees In Cody Bellinger Chase

Who says you can't go home? Certainly not Cody Bellinger.

The free-agent outfielder has made it clear he wants to re-sign with the New York Yankees. But a different kind of reunion could be in the works for the two-time All-Star.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal believes the Chicago Cubs could be a threat to sign the former National League MVP. His theory comes in the wake of the Cubs' blockbuster trade for Miami Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera, a pitcher who had been on the Yankees' radar.

Rosenthal says the time is now for the Cubs to "splurge in free agency."

The 'Big Four'

"To varying degrees, any of the remaining Big Four hitters – Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette – would make sense," Rosenthal writes.

"If recent history is any indication, the Cubs aren’t a good bet to outbid the other large-market teams linked to one or more of those players – the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers," Rosenthal adds.

"A right-handed hitter is the more immediate need for the Cubs, making Bregman or Bichette a better short-term fit. But ... long-term, an opening likely will exist for the left-handed Tucker or Bellinger," Rosenthal notes.

Sweet Home Chicago

"A reunion with Bellinger, meanwhile, would require the Cubs to beat out the Yankees, who consider the outfielder their top priority. The competition for Bregman and Bichette, too, figures to be stiff, even if it appears somewhat unclear," Rosenthal concludes.

Bellinger previously played for the Cubs in 2023 and 2024, so he's no stranger to the Windy City. Chicago traded him to the Yankees in December of 2024.

Sep 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs infielder Cody Bellinger (24) hits an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The 30-year-old enjoyed a renaissance season in the Bronx, hitting .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs. The 2025 campaign was his best season since 2019, when he earned MVP honors by slugging 47 home runs and 115 RBIs for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The NL Rookie of the Year in 2017, Bellinger's resume includes four top-15 finishes in MVP voting to go along with two Silver Slugger Awards and one Gold Glove Award.

Bronx Tale

New York is very much interested in bringing Bellinger back to the Bronx and reportedly put multiple offers on the table.

"He is coming off an excellent season and the New York Yankees want to retain him, but there is apparently a sizable gap between what his side wants and what the team is willing to pay," ESPN's Buster Olney reports.

"Bellinger made $27.5 million last season and it's hard to imagine his representative, Scott Boras, settling for a deal that averages less than that," Olney adds.

"Fans have to understand that the Yankees are dealing with a premier Scott Boras client, which means it’s going to be a long and slow negotiation. That’s what’s holding everything up," NJ.com's Bob Klapisch reports.

"The Yankees believe they’ve made two fair offers, but they’re not going to bid against themselves," Klapisch adds.

"I do believe the Yankees want Bellinger back," NJ.com's Randy Miller reports.

"I also believe that Bellinger wants seven years. I don’t think anyone is going to give him seven. My guess is the Yankees are willing to go five. Bellinger also is believed to be asking for an average salary that isn’t too far below the $40 million that Aaron Judge is getting every season," Miller adds.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!