Detroit
Pistons Pistons 17-32
115
January 29, 2020 - Final
Brooklyn
Nets Nets 20-26
125
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Pistons 30 38 25 22 115
Nets 32 38 29 26 125
Points
Dinwiddie BKN
28
Assists
Dinwiddie BKN
6
Rebounds
Drummond DET
13

Dinwiddie, emotional Irving lead Nets past Pistons, 125-115

NEW YORK (AP) Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points in his first game with his new jersey number, Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup to score 20 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 125-115 on Wednesday night.

Irving didn't play Sunday at New York after learning of Kobe Bryant's death, and Dinwiddie, a Los Angeles native, was in tears after the game talking about what the Lakers star meant to him.

Dinwiddie changed his number from No. 8, one of the numbers Bryant wore, to No. 26 on Tuesday.

Irving was friends with Bryant and appeared to be in tears during a pregame tribute to the superstar, when Bryant's numbers 8 and 24 were lit up on the court and on the overhead video screen that showed the longtime Lakers star's highlights.

The Nets left two seats open with flowers on them at Barclays Center in honor of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday. The pair sat in those seats near Brooklyn's bench for a Dec. 21 game against Atlanta. Gianna was a fan of the Hawks' Trae Young.

Reggie Jackson scored 23 points during one the best games of his injury-plagued season and Derrick Rose had 22 for the Pistons, who have lost four straight.

Dinwiddie had two 3-pointers and a couple other baskets during a 12-4 spurt early in the fourth quarter, turning a four-point lead into a 111-97 Brooklyn advantage.

Taurean Prince scored 22 points for the Nets, who won for just the second time in eight games, both against the Pistons. They won at Detroit in overtime Saturday behind 45 points from Irving.

The Nets raced to a 16-4 lead in less than five minutes, but Detroit cut it to 32-30 by the end of the first quarter. Jackson scored 14 points in the second and Dinwiddie had 12 as Brooklyn took a 70-68 lead to the half, tying its season high for points.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Rose, who missed Detroit's last game with knee soreness, had his 13th straight game with 20 or more points. ... Tony Snell returned after a three-game absence with an illness to score six points.

Nets: Starting guard Garrett Temple had to leave in the first half to get stitches above his left eye. ... The Nets hosted Chinese cultural night, with their starting lineup announced in Chinese. Brooklyn players wore red shooting shirts before the game with the name Bryant on the back.

NEW NUMBERS

The game featured two of the players who have changed uniform numbers that Bryant wore. Besides Dinwiddie, Detroit's Markieff Morris swapped No. 8 for No. 88. Neither team has a No. 24.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Toronto on Friday.

Nets: Host Chicago on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets
@
  • The Nets and Pistons are meeting for the second time in five days after Brooklyn won, 121-111, in OT at Detroit on Saturday — its only win in its last seven games. The Pistons had one field goal in OT — the first time a Brooklyn opponent had one or fewer field goals in OT since December 3, 2014 against the Spurs.
  • Kyrie Irving scored 45 points on Saturday, joining Anthony Davis as the only players to score 45+ points in a game against Detroit in the past 10 seasons. Davis scored 59 on February 21, 2016.
  • Irving then sat out the Nets' 110-97 loss to the Knicks on Sunday, as Brooklyn's starters scored 64 points — 11.3 below their season average. Since January 18, the Nets' starters are averaging 65.2 points — fifth fewest in the NBA. On the season, Detroit's starters are averaging a league-low 61.1 points.
  • The Nets had 38 points in the paint Sunday, and are averaging 42.0 points in the paint since January 18 — fourth fewest in the NBA. On the season, their average of 50.0 points in the paint per game ranks fifth in the league, while the Pistons rank sixth at 49.7.
  • Detroit followed up its loss to Brooklyn with Monday's 115-100 loss to Cleveland, with the Cavaliers shooting 50 percent. It was the third time in five games Detroit's opponent made at least half its shots and its 17 games this season allowing 50+ percent shooting are tied with Atlanta for fourth most.

