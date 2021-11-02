Guess to Win: Predict Luka Doncic's Game Score

A sports website holds a contest based on how much Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will score against the Miami Heat.

With the NBA's 75th season underway, utilizing such an accomplishment makes for timely promotion. For tonight's Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat contest at the American Airlines Center, the subject of the evening is, of course, Luka Doncic. Bleacher Report proposes a simple game: guess how many points No.77 scores in exchange for an NBA 75 jersey.

Despite Doncic scoring well under his average of last season, logo-Luka came to play vs. the Sacramento Kings on Halloween day. Perhaps the two-time All-NBA guard puts the league on notice tonight with a massive performance over one of the league's best teams?

Regardless of what Dallas does Tuesday evening in the win-loss column, such a stat is beside the point. To find out who wins, the contestant must watch the Betting Group Chat at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Historically, the Heat are one of the few franchises of which successfully repel the magic of Doncic. For his career, Doncic's average versus Miami is quite surprising. In six games, he scored an average of 18.7 points. The shooting percentages display the struggle Doncic faces against the typically top-tier defensive Heat team.

Doncic averages 31 percent from beyond the arc, on seven attempts per contest, and more astonishingly, records an overall 38 percent from the floor. In light of those low numbers, shooting for a 40-point performance sounds like a stretch. However, with rim-protecting Bam Adebayo questionable due to knee issues, scoring 20+ points seems like a realistic bet.

Place your prediction, and may the best contestant win.

