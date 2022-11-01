Mavs' Christian Wood Questionable to Play Against Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks may be without one of their top players when they take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The Jazz enter the matchup as a challenging matchup with a 6-2 record after many expected a rebuild.

The Mavs added Wood to the injury report on Tuesday — listing him as questionable to play Wednesday due to a non-Covid illness. Davis Bertans (right knee effusion) and Frank Ntilikina (right ankle effusion) both remain out.

If Wood is unable to play, the Mavs have the option of utilizing various options at the center position. JaVale McGee remains the starter, but his workload has varied throughout games to start the season. With Wood sidelined, it'll be something to monitor how minutes are distributed at the center position.

“Strong," Kidd said of his commitment to starting McGee. "When you look at the rotation today, we’ll give him a chance. He’s going to play. He’s going to get into the swing of things, and we believe in him. He’s going to start. You saw tonight we can play DP, and C-Wood, and Maxi. We’ll look at that combination, but we believe in JaVale, and he’ll be better.”

The Mavs found success with Dwight Powell after he began the season not being involved in the rotation. Dallas deployed him in the rotation over the last two games — offering a stabilizing presence on both ends.

"(Powell) stabilizes," Kidd said of Powell's impact. "He was good again. After yesterday’s performance, we found time for him to play. He gave us a spark, or whatever you guys want to write, but he was really good. He’s been great in the two games he played. All our bigs – C-Wood [Christian Wood] on-ball was great. We got a lot of bigs. Maxi [Kleber] – they were all good.”

The Jazz frontcourt deploys Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk among others — forcing the defense to respect the outside shooting threat and cover ground in the half-court. If the Mavs deploy McGee, drop coverage could pose challenges for the defense. Going smaller with Powell or Kleber could be a better fitting set of personnel.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.