Spurs Starter, Monday, August 19, 2024: Spurs' Ticket Prices Surge After Schedule Release
Happy Monday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
Receiving the schedule is, for each NBA team, a chance to circle some dates against former teammates, big rivals and even friends. Players can begin to plan their travel — Tre Jones learns when he'll visit home in Apple Valley, Minn., for instance — as the regular season inches closer.
For the fans, the schedule is a chance to pick a few games to try and make it out to. Whether it be because their favorite team is in town on a road trip or an exciting home matchup is in the cards, the storylines are endless.
After the San Antonio Spurs' schedule release, ticket-price increases seemed that way as well.
Per recent data from Vivid Seats, the Spurs saw a major increase in ticket prices just one day after the dates became available — shooting up a league-highest 151 percent. Other teams in that category are as follows:
- San Antonio Spurs (+151%)
- Memphis Grizzlies (+131%)
- Atlanta Hawks (+124%)
- Cleveland Cavaliers (+115%)
- Portland Trail Blazers (+114%)
Thursday night, the Spurs' landing page on Vivid Seats saw a traffic spike of over 600 percent as well, concretizing the hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama's second season.
While there are teams with more to prove next year — namely the Portland Trail Blazers with a still-rising Scoot Henderson and the Atlanta Hawks with No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher — it seems that San Antonio will continue to be one of the most-watched teams in the league next season.
Whether the hype translate to wins is still yet to be seen, but for now, here are the headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: SPURS EARN 21 NATIONAL TV GAMES IN 2024-25
Twenty-one national TV games, a Christmas Day matchup and four games in two marquee locations makes for a unique schedule as a whole for the San Antonio Spurs, who will certainly have all eyes on them in Victor Wembanyama's second year.
Read the full story at the link above.
2. WATCH: SPURS' SCHEDULE REVEALED ON 'THE JOE GAITHER SHOW'
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" features Matt Guzman and Joe Gaither wrapping up the Olympics, the Spurs' 2024-25 schedule and this year's NBA Cup.
Watch the full episode below:
3. WATCH: WHICH NBA TEAM HAS MOST NATIONAL TV GAMES?
In what's become more of an event year after year, the NBA officially released its full schedule for the 2024-25 season, including national TV games, rivalry matchups and more.
Read the full story at the link above.
THE DRAFT
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
- Stephon Castle, With Humility, Is Ready For Rookie Season
- Stephon Castle's Fitting Connection to Tim Duncan
- Who Should Spurs' Starting Point Guard Be On Opening Night?
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
- Despite Loss, Spurs Looking to Finish Summer League Strong
- Who Deserves 2-Way Contracts After Summer League?
- Harrison Ingram Ready To ‘Achieve His Dreams’ After Signing With Spurs
THE SCHEDULE
There are 64 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- Anthony Edwards Receives Praiseful Moniker From Kevin Durant
- TNT Files Lawsuit Against NBA For Breaching Contract
- LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul Reportedly Opposed Trade to GSW
- Ex-Grizzlies Star Tony Allen Reveals Comical Exchange With Steph Curry
- Carmelo Anthony Speaks On Jayson Tatum's Olympic Benching
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
THE CLOSER
Check out our homepage for more news and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Thursday.
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SASonSI)
- Facebook: San Antonio Spurs On SI
- YouTube: San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SpursOnSI)
- Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here