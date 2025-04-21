How Wizards Won Trade with Eastern Conference Contender
Whenever a deal takes place in life, it is hard to believe you are making the right decision. Our conscious tends to talk to us. Why is this company trying to do business with me? Is there anything wrong with the product? The Washington Wizards are a prime example of a business transaction going wrong.
The Wizards have been busy over the last few years overhauling their roster. They, at times, do not make the best decisions.
Moving on from Deni Avdija may look like a move they may have made with regrets, as he has taken full advantage of the opportunity that presented itself in Portland with the Trail Blazers, though they did end up with Bub Carrington through that trade.
On the other hand, the Wizards may have gotten the best of the Milwaukee Bucks when it comes to Kyle Kuzma. He had an opportunity similar to Avdija to drive up his trade value in Washington. The Wizards had given Kuzma the green light over the years, evidenced by his career season with them in 2023-24.
In fact, Kuzma played so well last season for the Wizards that he was mentioned in All-Star conversations. He also performed at such a high level that the Wizards decided not to trade him away at that time. They instead waited until this season to send Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks, who felt a trade was needed to help them in the playoffs.
The Bucks may have gotten Kuzma, but they didn’t get the player they had hoped for. In his postseason debut with the team this past weekend against the Indiana Pacers, Kuzma made history by recording zero points, zero rebounds, zero assists, zero blocks and zero steals in 22 minutes of action.
The Wizards may have gotten the best of Kuzma as they traded him at the right time. He was having a down season for the team this year. They noticed that and quickly moved off the veteran.
It appears the Wizards may have ripped off the Bucks in this trade, as they acquired 2024 first-round pick AJ Johnson, but this is the risk that teams have to take when making transactions in the NBA.
