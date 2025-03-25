Three Takeaways from Wizards' Loss to Raptors
The Washington Wizards lost to the Toronto Raptors 112-104 in DC last night and fell to an overall record of 15-56. They are in a prime position to not only pick in the top 3 in the upcoming draft but also have an opportunity to add their future face and future star. Whether it's Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, or Ace Bailey: whoever they pick will be part of the next Wizards championship team. Every sturdy house has to have a strong foundation, and the Wizards have exactly that.
Three takeaways from last night should keep you optimistic about the future in DC:
Depth of young talent
The youth movement is in full effect in DC, and it was showcased last night. AJ Johnson, part of the trade sending Kyle Kuzma to Milwaukee in exchange for Khris Middleton, is a very bright spot on this roster. He has a smooth combination of explosiveness and athleticism and can put someone on a poster as easily as pouring a cup of coffee, but he's not just a dunker, he can humble from three and has elite handles, keep your eye on this one.
Tristan Vukcevic, who is looking more and more like the back-up center of the now and of the future, can not only stretch the floor from three but has shown a lot more poise and touch inside the paint. He can also contribute as a rim protector and help defender on defense and does it all at 7'0. The biggest attribute he has is his versatility. He can play center or power forward and with his ability to roll in transition, can become a lob threat and pick and roll partner to Poole or Carrington.
Jordan Poole continues to play at a high level
Whether you're a fan or not, you have to admit Jordan Poole can play. He's played at an All-Star level and has shown leadership and become the de facto voice of the locker room. He has embraced this team and the city and has bought into what the Wizards are trying to do and their direction, but for how long? It's no secret that some hard choices are on the horizon for the Wizards, and while Poole could be a long-term fixture in DC, you can't pay everyone.
When it comes to locking up talent long-term in DC, the young core will have priority. Poole has two years left on his deal, and when it expires, Bilal would be the first Will Dawkins pick to be up for an extension. Then you have three 1st round picks in 2024 in Sarr, Carrington, and George, plus four 1st rounders in the next two drafts. Add in AJ Johnson and Colby Jones, and yes, you have a lot of young talent, but you can't pay everyone.
While Poole could be a key contributor and All-Star in DC, you can't deny that the Wizards could get serious assets in return in any potential trade. Don't forget, the Nuggets did inquire about him at this season's trade deadline.
Alex Sarr will be a star
Some people were ready to call Alex Sarr a bust after five Summer League games, and then he said, Hold my beer. He was seen as being very raw offensively coming out of the draft, and many experts believed that his defense would be the first attribute to shine in the NBA, and they were right, but his offense is starting to impress. He can stretch the floor from three, but was too reliant on his jump shot and wouldn't get active in the paint like you would expect from a 7-footer, but he's starting to show more poise and touch around the rim. He's also playing with more aggression, which could have unlocked him and allowed him to play more freely and less hesitantly. The future is bright for the "Big Eiffel".
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!